Himachal Pradesh Receives 20% Excess Rain This June

Himachal Pradesh received 20 per cent excess rain in the month of June as the state recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall against normal rainfall of 101.1 mm, the local weather department said. Kataula in Mandi district received the highest rainfall in a day with 163.3 mm on June 24.

Four active western disturbances affected the state during the month of June 2023 resulting in scattered to fairly widespread rainfall. The state had received four spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Una and Hamirpur from June 23 to 26. Monsoon hit most parts of Himachal Pradesh on June 24. Maximum rain in June was recorded in 2013 with 241 mm (143 per cent excess), while lowest rainfall was witnessed in 2012 with 28. 8mm (71 per cent deficit). The local weather office has predicted a wet spell in the state till July 6.