Himachal Pradesh Receives First Installment Of Rs 225Cr For Una's Bulk Drug Park

The Himachal Pradesh government has received its first instalment of grant-in-aid of Rs 225 crore for the development of common infrastructure facilities for a bulk drug park in the Una district.

The grant-in-aid was given under the guidelines of the Promotion of Bulk Drug Park Scheme by the Department of Pharmaceuticals of the central government.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the "bulk drug park is a project of national importance and crucial for strengthening the state's existing pharma ecosystem". In a statement issued on Saturday night, he said keeping in mind the investment potential of around Rs 8000-10,000 crore and expected employment opportunities for more than 15,000 people, the state government would ensure timely execution of the project.

The government registered the State Implementing Agency for the Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited (HPBDPIL) with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on February 15, Sukhu said.

The chief minister said the department has already completed the planning of external infrastructure for power and road with respective line departments.

The power demand for this park has been estimated around 120 MW and two transmission lines from Una and Tahliwal have been planned to ensure continuous power supply, he said.

Sukhu said the government will constitute a project coordination committee for monitoring the progress of timely execution of the bulk drug park.