WATCH | Shimla And Kullu Receive Fresh Snow; Fog, Low Visibility Continue In North India

The visibility in northern India continued to remain low due to foggy conditions as temperatures remained on the colder side on January 13.

Abhishek Raval
Cold wave

Image: ANI


Amidst the ongoing cold wave, Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on the upper reaches of the state on Friday, January 13. Mandhol village in Shimla district and Malana village in Kullu district welcomed snowfall, along with, the Narkanda area in Shimla which continued to receive snowfall, informed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). 

The visibility in northern India continued to remain low due to foggy conditions as temperatures remained on the colder side on January 13. Consequently, some flights were delayed in the national capital.  

As recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Churu in West Rajasthan had a visibility of 50 metres, Bikaner 200, Bhatinda (Punjab), 0, Hisar (Haryana), 25. In Uttar Pradesh, Bahraich recorded visibility of 25 metres, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Varanasi 200 each, Agra 250. In Bihar, Gaya and Purnea 25 metres each, Patna and Bhagalpur 50 each. In Odisha, visibility in Balasore and Bhubaneswar was again 50 metres. 

The visibility in Delhi’s Palam and Safdarjung areas, on the other hand, was recorded at 500 metres. 

Foggy conditions continue

As foggy conditions continued to shroud northern India, IMD said that dense to very dense fog was reported at most places over Bihar; at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana and isolated places over Odisha and West Rajasthan.

In the national capital too, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8°C, and Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4°C till 8.30 am. 

Image: ANI

