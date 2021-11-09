Himachal Pradesh Records 130 Fresh Covid Cases, One Death

Himachal Pradesh's Covid tally rose to 2,25,165 with 130 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 3,768 after one more person succumbed to the infection, an official said.

A 90-year-old man died due to coronavirus in Kangra district. A total of 169 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,20,297, the health official said.

The number of active Covid cases now stood at 1,083 in the state.

