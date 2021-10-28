Himachal Pradesh Records 213 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths

Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus case count increased to 2,23,619 on Thursday as 213 more people tested positive for the infection, while the death toll climbed to 3,729 with four new fatalities, a health official said.

All four deaths were reported from Kangra district.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1,956, the official said.

As many as 225 more patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,17,918, the official said.

