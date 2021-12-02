Last Updated:

Himachal Pradesh Reports 85 COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality

Himachal Pradesh recorded 85 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease on Thursday, taking the state's infection tally to 2,27,354 and its death toll to 3,833, an official said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Himachal Pradesh recorded 85 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease on Thursday, taking the state's infection tally to 2,27,354 and its death toll to 3,833, an official said.

An 80-year-old woman succumbed to the virus in Shimla, he added.

The number of active cases of the disease in the state now stands at 835, the official said.

A total of 113 more patients have recovered from the disease, taking their number to 2,22,669, he said. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT