Himachal Pradesh Reports 85 COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality

Himachal Pradesh recorded 85 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease on Thursday, taking the state's infection tally to 2,27,354 and its death toll to 3,833, an official said.

An 80-year-old woman succumbed to the virus in Shimla, he added.

The number of active cases of the disease in the state now stands at 835, the official said.

A total of 113 more patients have recovered from the disease, taking their number to 2,22,669, he said.

