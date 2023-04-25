Last Updated:

Himachal Pradesh: Road Accident In Bilaspur District Leaves One Dead And One Injured

The accident took place near village Miharan on Monday night. In another incident, a bridge connecting Renukaji with Sangarh in Sirmaur district collapsed on Monday night blocking a road.

Press Trust Of India
 A vehicle rolled down into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, leaving one person dead and another injured, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place near village Miharan on Monday night. In another incident, a bridge connecting Renukaji with Sangarh in Sirmaur district collapsed on Monday night blocking a road. No casualty was reported in the incident.

