Himachal Pradesh: TG Arya Speaks On Chinese Foreign Minister’s Visit To India

Secretary Tsewang Gyalpo Arya, Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR) on Sunday, December 22 expressed his contentment over Chinese Foreign Minister's upcoming visit to India.

He said that such meetings will improve the bilateral relation of the countries, whereas both countries must try to refrain from any direct confrontation. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is likely to visit India at the end of December to hold talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on the boundary issues between the two countries.