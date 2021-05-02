Himachal Pradesh To Become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ State By July 2022 Under Jal Jeevan Mission

On Sunday, the Himachal Pradesh government presented their Jal Jeevan Mission Annual Action Plan for the financial year 2021-22 before the national committee chaired by Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti through video conference. While presenting their plan, ‘Jal Shakti Vibhag’, the state government reiterated its commitment to achieve the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ target by July 2022. The annual action planning exercise with States/ UTs was carried out by the national committee chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, AS&MD (NJJM), and other members from different Central Ministries/ Departments and NITI Aayog.

As per the per release, "the State has 17.04 lakh rural households, out of which 13.02 lakh (76.41%) have assured tap water supply. Over 5 lakh tap water connections have been provided and so far 8,458 villages (46.78%) in the State have been declared ‘Har Ghar Jal’, since the announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in August 2019-- which means every rural household in these villages has tap water supply".

As per the plan, the State has been requested to make more districts 100% saturated. All the schools and Anganwadi centres have already been covered under the 100-day campaign and all these institutions in the State have piped water supply.

Objectives of JJM

JJM focuses on the development of the Village Action Plan (VAP) and the formation of the Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) for every village-- so that the local village community plays a key role in planning, implementation as well as operation and maintenance of the to create in-village water supply infrastructure. Through community engagement, the resources created in the villages/ habitations are handed over to the Panchayats or VWSC for monitoring, surveillance and upkeep.

The State is planning to engage various experts/ support staff at State and District level. In addition to it, State also intends to conduct training/ capacity building for 36,131 people from SWSM/ DWSM, Engineering cadre, Management cadre, ISAs, block-level officials, VWSCs/ Pani Samiti members, GP/ village level key stakeholders, etc.

Under JJM, water quality testing laboratories at district & State levels are given priority and the community is being encouraged for surveillance of water quality. ‘Jal Shakti Vibhag’ is facilitating to empower and engage with the community.

In 2021-22, Himachal Pradesh plans to provide 2.08 lakh tap water connections across the State. As per the plan, the State was requested to make more districts 100% saturated.

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)

According to the press release, JJM is a flagship programme of the Union Government being implemented in partnership with the States with the objective to provide tap water connection in every rural household by 2024. In 2020-21, Himachal Pradesh was allocated a central grant of Rs. 326 Crore to provide assured tap water supply in rural areas, and State had drawn Central fund of Rs. 548 Crore, which includes an incentive grant of Rs. 221Crore owing to better performance. In 2021-22, the State is likely to get about Rs.700 Crore as a Central grant to take up various works.

(Image Credit: ANI)