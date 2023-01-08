Himachal Pradesh To Implement Old Pension Scheme, CM Sukhu Vows To Implement Poll Promises

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced to implement the old pension scheme and provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women in the northern Indian state.

“We'll implement the Old pension scheme. Rs 1500 to be given to women in state. Congress is fulfilling all the promises. In cabinet expansion, every region of the state has been given importance. Portfolios will be allocated soon,” said CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Sukhu’s earlier promise

The newly appointed CM’s announcement comes days after he promised that his government would meet the 10 guarantees the party made for the poll-bound state and would implement the old pension scheme (OPS) in the state.

"We've given 10 guarantees and we will implement them. We will give transparent and honest govt. We will implement OPS (Old Pension Scheme) in the first cabinet meeting," news agency ANI had quoted him as saying.

Seven MLAs take oath as cabinet ministers

In Himachal Pradesh, seven MLAs took their oath as cabinet ministers on Sunday in the presence of the Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, including Vikramaditya Singh, the son of the former chief minister Virbhadhra Singh.

Along with Vikramaditya Singh of Shimla Rural, Harshwardhan Chauhan of Shillai, Jagat Singh Negi of Kinnaur, Rohit Thakur of Jubbal Kotkhai, Dhani Ram Shandil of Solan, Chandra Kumar of Jawali, and Anirudh Singh of Shimla also took oath to serve as cabinet ministers.

At a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers.

CM Sukhu and Deputy CM Agnihotri's entry

Chief Minister Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were sworn in on December 11.

Finance, General Administration, Home, Planning, Personnel, and any other departments not assigned to a minister have so far been held by Sukhu, while Agnihotri is in charge of Jal Shakti Vibhag, Transportation, and the departments of Language, Arts, and Culture.