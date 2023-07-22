Last Updated:

Himachal Pradesh: Two Killed, One Missing After Car Falls Into Gorge

The bodies of a man and a woman have been recovered, while Sachin, the third person travelling in the car, is still missing, the police said.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
The accident took place at Swarghat in the Dharkanshi area

Image: ANI/Representative


Two persons were killed on the spot and one went missing after their car fell into a 500-feet deep gorge here in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at Swarghat in the Dharkanshi area here, they added.

The bodies of a man and a woman have been recovered, while Sachin, the third person travelling in the car, is still missing, the police said.

The trio had travelled here from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The deceased are yet to be identified, the police said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. 

READ | Himachal CM, Horticulture minister take different stands on apple pricing, confusion prevails
READ | Trucks from outside transporting apples, potatoes exempt from special road tax: Himachal Deputy CM
READ | Himachal CM Sukhu seeks special financial aid for hill states affected by natural calamities
READ | Himachal Pradesh: Father sexually assaults minor daughter, arrested

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT