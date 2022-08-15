Last Updated:

Himachal Pradesh: Two People Drown After Temporary Bridge Washes Away In Manali's Solang

As the bridge in Manali was washed away by the flow of water, two people who were crossing the bridge got washed away with it and drowned.

Written By
Mihir Merchant
Manali

Image: ANI


In a tragic development in Himachal Pradesh, two people drowned while trying to cross a temporary bridge which was built on a drain in Solang, Manali.

As per sources, at the time when this bridge was washed away by the flow of water, the two people who were crossing this bridge also got washed away with it and drowned. As per sources, both the victims were teenagers.

While speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Aushutosh Garg said, "A temporary bridge has been reported to be washed away by the flow of water in the Solang area of Manali. Some people were also crossing this bridge when the accident took place. As per eyewitnesses two people have drowned in the drain and the authorities are trying to recover the body of one of the victims."

READ | Himachal Assembly's Monsoon session, last one before state polls, concludes

DC Garg also stated that administration teams are present on the spot. The eyewitnesses of the incident have also made a mobile video of the incident in which some people are seen falling into the drain due to the collapse of the bridge. The number of people present at the spot during the time of the incident has not been confirmed yet.

READ | Himachal CM orders probe into collapse of portion of Shimla-Chandigarh road in Solan

"It is still raining and Solang Nalla is still flowing with heavy flooded water, rescue for missing people has stopped consequently. The number of missing people is not known yet. Efforts are being made to find out how many people have been affected by the incident and if there is any survivor, then efforts are being made to save them," DC Garg added.

READ | Himachal Pradesh: Massive landslide near Koti Bridge in Dalhousie caught on camera

Heavy rains in Himachal

Incessant rains have continued to lash down in the state of Himachal Pradesh over the last few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put the entire state on an orange alert for the coming days.

READ | Himachal Pradesh: 12 children injured in school bus accident in Una; 3 serious

For August 15, the IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places over plains, low areas and the mid hills of the entire state.

READ | Himachal CM defends Bill aimed at stopping mass conversion; 'It's wrong to deceive people'
First Published:
COMMENT