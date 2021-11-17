Himachal Pradesh Will Achieve 100 % Administration Of COVID Jabs By Nov 30, Says CM Thakur

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday, 17 November, informed that nearly one crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in Himachal Pradesh, and the entire state's eligible population will be vaccinated by November 30. Thakur stated that it has become the first state in the country to accomplish 100% administration of the first dose COVID vaccine to its eligible population."

During the event, he noted, "The state covered its population with the first dose before any other state in the country. I thank the people. So far for the second dose is concerned, the state has achieved 75 per cent target and 100 per cent vaccination for eligible population will be achieved by November 30." The Chief Minister added, "I am confident that the nation will come out of the COVID crisis soon and lead a normal life."

CM Jairam Thakur said that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Shimla on December 4 and that by then, the state would have met its vaccination objective of 100% for both doses.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

On Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 113.61 crores, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Until 7 p.m., a total of 61,21,626 vaccination doses had been provided. The daily vaccine number is expected to rise once final reports for the day are collected late at night, according to the ministry.

The immunisation programme as a measure to protect the country's most vulnerable populations from COVID-19 is still being assessed and monitored at the highest level, according to the ministry. The first phase of the nationwide immunisation campaign began on January 16, with healthcare workers (HCWs) receiving vaccinations. Frontline workers (FLWs) have been vaccinated since February 2. COVID-19 immunisation for persons over 60 years old and those aged 45 and up with certain comorbid disorders began on March 1. From April 1, the country began vaccinating all people above the age of 45. From May 1, the government decided to broaden its vaccination campaign by enabling anyone above the age of 18 to be vaccinated.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Unsplash/PTI