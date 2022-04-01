Himachal Pradesh Withdraws COVID Restrictions, Stresses On Use Of Masks

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to withdraw COVID-19 restrictions after a steep decline in coronavirus cases in the state but advised people to continue using masks and maintain hand hygiene, a senior official said.

The Disaster management cell of the state revenue department issued the order on Thursday.

"Taking note of the present Covid situation in the state and after taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation with a steep decline in positivity rate and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, HPSDMA has decided that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for COVID-19 containment measures," it stated.

"Therefore, all the restrictions for containment of COVID-19 issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC) are hereby withdrawn."

However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) advisories on Covid containment measures, including the use of face masks and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall state response to the pandemic, it added.

The one-page order further stated that the SEC would also like to state that given the nature of the disease the district administrations still need to remain observant of the situation.

Wherever any surge in the number of cases is observed, the DDMA may consider taking prompt and proactive action at a local level, as advised by Health Ministry from time to time, it added.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock