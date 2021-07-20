Himachal Pradesh Witnesses Arrival Of 18,500 Tourists Daily Amid Concerns Over COVID Surge

The tourist influx in Himachal Pradesh has been rising as Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu on Monday mentioned that a record number of 18,500 tourists have been visiting the state daily, while 7,500 tourists have been visiting the tourist hotspot Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR). "We have never seen this much of tourists influx in Himachal Pradesh. It was also possible because of the COVID complaint behaviour of the tourists," he told ANI.

Sanjay further added that measures are being taken to regulate tourists arriving in the state. "The police have effectively tackled the challenge posed by incoming tourists amid COVID-19."

Tourists can't be stopped: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur

Viewing the increased number of tourists overcrowding the state, CM Jairam Thakur on July 19 mentioned that tourists cannot be stopped from entering the state. However, regulations are being made in crowded places. He further added that it was not right to curb the tourists from coming as the tourism industry was badly hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Minister's comments come after the Central Government raised concerns over tourists flouting COVID-19 safety protocols and overcrowding at several public places.

Several experts have urged people to take precautions amid the fear of an impending deadly third wave. The CM earlier last week stated that the government wants people to visit Himachal, but only in line with Covid norms. "Recently, a number of tourist towns including Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala saw high tourist inflow. We have ordered districts to deploy police force to regulate and monitor traffic and warn people against venturing into rivers etc during rains,” Himachal CM Thakur told ANI. He further mentioned that hotels associations were also asked to follow certain SOPs for their functioning. Shimla district administration had put some restrictions on people visiting the city last week.

While the daily COVID-19 cases in India on July 19 fell below the 30,000 mark to its lowest count in 125 days, the death count saw an all-time low in 111 days reaching 373. Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, recorded 125 new COVID-19 cases, while 163 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

On the vaccination front, more than 2.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, union territories and private hospitals, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. Over 42.15 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far.

