Himachal Pradesh: World's Highest EV Charging Station Inaugurated At Kaza

The world's highest electric car charging station was inaugurated on Thursday in Kaza, Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district, in an effort to promote a sustainable environment.

Mahendra Pratap Singh, Kaza Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), told ANI, "This is the world's highest electric vehicle charging station at 500 ft in Kaza. It is the first station here. If the station gets a good response, more stations would be set up. It will also help to check vehicular pollution."

Two women drove electric automobiles from Manali to Kaza in order to promote a clean and green environment, according to the magistrate. "Today two women have come from Manali to Kaza on the electric vehicle to promote a sustainable environment. The weather nowadays is changing abruptly due to an increase in air pollution and the emission of gases from vehicles is one of the main causes of this pollution," he added.

Furthermore, one of the women who travelled by electric vehicle from Manali to Kaza stated that all of the products in this station, including the chargers, are manufactured in India. "All the products are made in India here and we travelled from Manali to Kaza to promote sustainable energy. Also, there is a myth that we can not cover long-distance journeys on electric vehicles. So, we both wanted to prove it wrong by riding these electric scooters today from Manali. We had a very comfortable journey," the woman noted.

Indian Oil EV charging stations in Maharashtra

Last month, state-owned Indian Oil announced plans to install electric vehicle charging stations at 100 of its locations around Maharashtra, including five in the Marathwada region. Ajay Kumar Shrivastav, the company's General Manager (Retail Sales), attended a celebration in Aurangabad where the country's only fuel pump with electric charging, petrol and diesel, as well as a Khadi shop, was dedicated to the nation as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

According to officials, the Aurangabad rural police-run store, which opened last year, is the only one chosen for Maharashtra's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Anirban Ghosh, Indian Oil Head (Maharashtra Office), had inaugurated the pump via an online medium in the presence of DYSP Vishal Nehul, according to an official.

