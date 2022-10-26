Himachal Pradesh's Centuries-old Stone-pelting Fair: Its History And All You Need To Know

Continuing the centuries-old practice of celebrating the stone-pelting fair a day after Diwali, people from different clans from Himachal Pradesh celebrated the festival with fervour on October 25, after two years of low-key celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The over 500-year old practice has been celebrated to appease Goddess Kali by offering the blood of the participants who get hit with stones and get injured out of their own will while engaged in the stone-pelting fair, that is played next to the temple of Goddess Kali.

History of the stone-pelting festival

When asked about the history of the practice, Ranjeet Singh, President, Organising Committee of the stone-pelting fair said, “It’s very historical. The stone-pelting fair is organised at the location, where the Bhadrakali Mata’s temple is located. The queen of Dhami felt the tradition of human sacrifice was wrong, and that it must be stopped and converted to a fair wherein people throw stones until somebody gets injured with blood oozing out, which is then offered to the Bhadrakali mata.''

Singh further stated, “Until today, no untoward incident of people getting critically injured has been reported,” and further added, “The stones are not hurled at each other but are thrown in an upward direction.”

A local participant said, “The fair gets over after the blood of the person is offered at the Devi’s temple. The royal family has played an active role in conducting the fair. I have been a witness to this fair for the last 50-60 years. I am also able to recollect the fervour with which the fair was conducted in the times of Raja Dalip Singh.”

Different clans hurl stones at each other

Every year, clans from Jathoti, Tunru, Daghoi, and Karedu form two groups on one side and one clan (Jamogi) on the other, and hurl stones at each other. Celebrated a day after Diwali, the procession begins from the temple built by the then King of Dhami. The individuals of distinct clans congregate at the venue to throw stones and pebbles at each other.

Image: ANI