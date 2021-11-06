Himachal Pradesh's Dhami Clan Holds Century-old Stone Pelting Fair To Honour Goddess Kali

Continuing the century-old traditions of stone-pelting, the Dhami village of Himachal Pradesh conducted a low-key celebration this year owing to the COVID-19 and stringent curbs related to the pandemic. The ceremonial hurling is performed to appease Goddess Kali by offering the blood of the participants who get hit with stones and get injured wilfully.

The organiser of the tradition and member of the Himachali royal family, Jagdeep Singh, told ANI that according to the tradition, when a participant gets hit by stones, their blood is offered to Goddess Kali as a form of sacrifice.

"I offered my blood to the Goddess this time," Singh added.

The Secretary of the organising committee informed that the tradition is nearly 500 years old and is celebrated on the next day of Diwali.

"I have been involved with the organisation of this event for 40-45 years. Blood is offered at the site where the Queen had offered her sacrifice. To keep the tradition alive, a small and restricted ceremony was organised this year," Kanwar added.

A disappointed youth named Gitesh told ANI, "On one side, it is fair since large gatherings can lead to COVID-19 spread, but on the other side, other festivals like Dussehra and political rallies are conducted in full swing. It would have been better if we were given a specific time and venue to go ahead with the tradition. We would like to preserve this tradition since it is going on for a long time."

History of stone-pelting tradition in Himachal Pradesh

Annually, two groups representing four clans namely, Jathoti, Tunru, Daghoi, and Karedu, on one side and one clan (Jamogi) on the other, hurl stones at each other. Celebrated on the day after Diwali, the procession starts from the temple built by the then King of Dhami as individuals of distinct clans come together at the venue to throw stones and pebbles at each other.

Imparting the popular belief that the erstwhile queen of Dhami had sacrificed herself to end the practice of human sacrifice and urged the villagers to initiate a fair wherein people of different clans will throw stones toward the sky and continue until someone was hit. The blood of the injured person would further be offered to the Goddess Kali.

