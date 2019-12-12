The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Yeti Or Polar Bear? Netizens Go Gaga Over Frost-covered Furball In Snowy Himachal

General News

Fresh snowfall has completely turned Kullu into a Winter Wonderland. However, snow-clad houses and streets in Kullu are not the only attraction for netizens....

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Himachal Pradesh

With only a few days left for Christmas, the winter season has been on its peak in the northern belt of India. The town of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh witnessed fresh snowfall on Thursday.

The fresh snowfall has completely turned Kullu into a Winter Wonderland. However, the snow-clad houses and streets in the Dhundhi region of Kullu are not the only attraction for the tourists and fans of the place. Netizens are having a field day as they have been drooling over a cute dog covered in snow in the region.

The snow-clad dog on first-look seems like a polar bear, as pointed out by one user. While some netizens are 'Awwing' over the dog, some of them are comparing the snow-clad dog to a folkloric ape-like creature called Yeti.

Netizens react to the cute dog covered in snow

Read: IMD issues winter forecast; central & peninsular states predicted to be warmer than usual

Read: Haircare: Get rid of oily hair this winter with these easy hacks

Read: Winter storm dampens Thanksgiving travel for parts of Utah

Read: Alleppey to Goa, hit these tropical destinations for soaking up some sun during the winter

Winter Forecast

Complementing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, winters have finally swung into action in the northernmost parts of the country this year. As per the forecast issued by the IMD, winters in the country are likely to be more dominant in the northern regions barring the southern states.

This comes as the IMD has released the ‘Seasonal Temperature Outlook’ data for the month of December to February. IMD in a press release highlighted that “the upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northernmost parts of India, thus indicating a warmer winter season over the country.” 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST