Yeti Or Polar Bear? Netizens Go Gaga Over Frost-covered Furball In Snowy Himachal

With only a few days left for Christmas, the winter season has been on its peak in the northern belt of India. The town of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh witnessed fresh snowfall on Thursday.

The fresh snowfall has completely turned Kullu into a Winter Wonderland. However, the snow-clad houses and streets in the Dhundhi region of Kullu are not the only attraction for the tourists and fans of the place. Netizens are having a field day as they have been drooling over a cute dog covered in snow in the region.

The snow-clad dog on first-look seems like a polar bear, as pointed out by one user. While some netizens are 'Awwing' over the dog, some of them are comparing the snow-clad dog to a folkloric ape-like creature called Yeti.

Himachal Pradesh: Fresh snowfall in Dhundhi area of Kullu district pic.twitter.com/lzc2eOOPaa — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

Netizens react to the cute dog covered in snow

Dekho yeti... Army was right!! — Avatar_Aang (@the_aang1) December 12, 2019

Mujhe laga polar bear 🐻 — Bhabesh_Kumar (@Bhabesh74937721) December 12, 2019

Dog is so cute. 😍😍 — True Indian (@NaiveBharat1) December 12, 2019

Oh my....that's Yeti! 😮 — Aditya Shukla (@Adityashukla24) December 12, 2019

snow falls in kullu , delhi shivers — J!T!N 🏴🏳️ (@real_jitin) December 12, 2019

Winter Forecast

Complementing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, winters have finally swung into action in the northernmost parts of the country this year. As per the forecast issued by the IMD, winters in the country are likely to be more dominant in the northern regions barring the southern states.

This comes as the IMD has released the ‘Seasonal Temperature Outlook’ data for the month of December to February. IMD in a press release highlighted that “the upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northernmost parts of India, thus indicating a warmer winter season over the country.”