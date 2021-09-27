Himachal Sees 209 New COVID-19 Cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded 209 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the infection tally to 2,18,523, a health official said.

No coronavirus-related death was reported on Monday and the death toll from the pandemic stands at 3,653 people in the state.

Meanwhile, 225 more patients recovered from the infection, the health official said.

Himachal Pradesh has 1,730 active novel coronavirus cases, he said.

The overall recoveries so far have reached 2,13,124 in the state, the official added.

