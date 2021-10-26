Himachal's Kinnaur Halts Trekking & Mountaineering After Tourist Deaths Due To Snowfall

In a significant development, the Kinnaur district administration in Himachal Pradesh on Monday put a halt to trekking and mountaineering activities on all trek routes in the district after multiple deaths of trekkers owing to extreme weather conditions in the Himalayan state.

The resolution comes on the day when three trekkers became victims of heavy snowfall. The trekkers in a group of 13 were on an expedition from Rohru to Kinnaur on October 17.

Officials confirmed that the three trekkers who lost their lives by getting caught in a snowstorm in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, were residents of Maharashtra. Ten others have been rescued, they said.

Due to heavy snowfall in the region, the trekkers' group got stranded in an area named Burua Kanda, following which a police team was sent to ensure their safety.

While Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur, Apoorv Devgan informed that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team will bring down the bodies of the deceased, the authorities further appealed to the people visiting Kinnaur to not move towards higher regions amid bad weather conditions.

Devgan added that tourists and people residing in the region must move out only if necessary as the rain led to shooting stones at some stretches, which could eventually cause fatal accidents.

3 missing porters found dead in Uttarakhand

In another tragic incident, three porters who went missing along the Indo-China border while accompanying an ITBP team on a long-distance patrol, were found dead in the district on October 20. District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal informed that the porters got separated from the ITBP team and lost their way while returning from the patrol. Due to snowfall on mountain peaks, they didn't return to Neelapani while they were supposed to be back on October 18 itself. As there was no sign of the porters, the Indian Air Force (IAF), and the Disaster Management Department went to trace them.

ITBP Matli 12 Battalion Commandant Abhijit Samaiyar informed that the porters were buried under the snow and confirmed their death. He had mentioned that the bodies will be recovered and handed over to their kin in Matli.

The authorities informed that 11 members of a trekking team went missing after leaving Uttarkashi, who were on their way to Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh. On October 11, a group of eight trekkers and three cooks were supposed to reach their destination on October 19. However, the Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Office informed that after leaving Harsil in Uttarkashi district for Chitkul, they didn't reach the destination which worried the trek organisers.

Himachal receives heavy snowfall

Kullu's high peaks have been witnessing snowfall as well and rains in the lower areas. According to the local report, snowfall has begun in all of the district's hills, including Chandrakhani, Hanuman Tibba, Bhrigu Tung, Anjani Mahadev, Indra Fort, Rudranag, Kheerganga, Jalodipas, Sreulsar, and Vasleu Jot.

Earlier on October 19, Thursday, 80 people got stranded in the Lahaul-Spiti district owing to poor weather, according to a disaster management official. The official stated that heavy snowfall trapped around 170 people in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district last week. At Sumdo in the Spiti subdivision, he stated that an HRTC bus and roughly 30 automobiles carrying about 150 people were trapped.

