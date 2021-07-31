Himachal's Sirmaur Landslide: Video Captures Horrifying Moment When Road Caves In | Watch

A dramatic video that shows a piece of land collapsing in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh has surfaced, leaving scores of people petrified. According to ANI, the landslide took place near the town of Nahan where a long stretch of the road caved in. The region has been devastated with incessant rains and cloudbursts recently, which have in turn led to multiple landslides and flash floods.

The video shared by ANI shows a gigantic chunk of hillside crumbling and falling. The sliding land also took down about 100 metres of the road along with it. Several vehicles could be seen standing just a few metres away from the affected area. As of now, no casualties have been reported in relation to the accident.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: National Highway 707 blocked near Barwas due to landslide in Sirmaur District's Kamrau tehsil



(Video source: State Disaster Management Authority) pic.twitter.com/y4e6wovHYW — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

Stating the precise location of the incident, local officials said that the road connects two points called Paonta Sahib and Shillai-Hatkori. In the aftermath, National Highway 707 has been blocked due to the landslide. Traffic has been blocked in the area and policemen are posted at the entry points so to warn people to take different routes.

Alert issued

The IMD has issued rain alerts in Himachal's lower and middle areas and as many as 175 tourists have been said to be stranded in the Lahaul area. The authorities have ensured that as soon as the intensity of rain decreases, the tourists will be airlifted and brought to Manali. During the current monsoon season, several reports of natural disasters have come. The recent flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh claimed the lives of at least 17 people while several houses were destroyed. The Shimla Meteorological Centre issued a red alert and said that the rains will continue to cause havoc in the region for some time. The monsoons this year have caused floods and landslides in almost all parts of the country.

Image: ChauhanVKgeo/Twitter