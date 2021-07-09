Himalayan Black Bear, Daddy Plays With Ice In Silliguri, Video Goes Viral

A Himalayan Black Bear named Daddy, has become a sensation on the internet today. The bear was seen playing with ice in Siliguri, West Bengal to beat the hot temperature. The residents of West Bengal were facing heat waves due to hot temperatures. However, the state had moderate rain with light wind and the temperature dropped down to 34°C. But, the Himalayan Black Bear can be seen as rubbing a big piece of ice on its body to get some relief from the sweltering heat. ANI posted this animal viral video on Twitter.

#WATCH | Daddy, the Himalayan Black Bear of Bengal Safari plays with a block of ice to beat the heat in Siliguri pic.twitter.com/MbZng8SlX4 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

Black Bear rolling in the snow

In October 2019, a video of a bear playing with a football and rolling in the snow in the backyard of Scott Willhite went viral. The residents of Colorado were facing a sudden burst of snowstorms after temperatures dropped from the 70s to the 20s. However, the bear seemed to be making most of the cold weather. According to international media, Willhite was talking on the phone when he saw a bear walking through his backyard. He was inside his house with his two sons who loved it and could not stop giggling. Netizens also shared their reactions to the video and the viral video had become a sensation on the internet.

Video of Bear Rolling in Snow with Football Warms Hearts Amidst Incessant Snowfall in Colorado pic.twitter.com/CAWON6mj31 — Vihar Wikipedia (@ViharWikipedia) October 30, 2019

Four Pooches performing rope skipping with a man

In August 2020, a 'paw-adorable video of four dogs having the time of their lives as they performed rope skipping with their 'hooman' was winning the hearts of many on social media. A Twitter handle named 'Welcome To Nature' shared a dog video, wherein four poodles were seen joining their owner as he performed rope skipping. The video soon went viral on the micro-blogging platform, leaving Twitterati in awe of the pooches. The video was first shared by Welcome To Nature's Twitter handle, which later went viral having netizens swooning over the dogs' cuteness. In the video shared by the handle, a man was seen performing rope skipping with three of his dogs. Soon the fourth one swiftly joined them as they skipped together with sheer perfection. The handle tweeted the video and wrote, "Cuties enjoying the time of their lives. Apologies for the low-quality video".

