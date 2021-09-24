Himalayan Film Festival 2021: Union Min Anurag Thakur Inaugurates Event

Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the Himalayan Film Festival 2021 in Leh on Friday. The film festival will showcase films from 12 Himalayan states and UTs. Sports Minister Thakur said that the Himalayan Film Festival will bring forward the work and talent of directors and content creators from in and around the region. The festival consists of several segments ranging from the screening of popular films, workshops, in-conversation sessions, and masterclasses. A package of contemporary National Awards and Indian Panorama films was showcased at the event.

As per PIB, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, in the presence of senior members of the film industry, inaugurated the Himalayan Film Festival 2021. This event is a five-day festival proposed to be held in Leh between September 24-28. The Himalayan Film festival will provide an opportunity for local filmmakers to narrate their stories to a wider audience. “The Himalayan region of India attracts filmmakers from all around the globe due to its unique scenic endowment. The unique geography of the region is widely documented along with its indigenous people, traditional skills, and occupations. Film festival in this context presents an opportunity for the local filmmakers to narrate their stories to a wider audience,” the release by the I&B mentioned.

Inauguration of Himalayan Film Festival; Thakur thanks senior members

Union Minster Anurag Thakur said that the start of the Himalayan Film Festival in Leh, Ladakh was a 'great one'. Thakur ignited a lamp to begin proceedings. He attested that the festival will be inspiring budding talents of the region. He said, "There are so many stories & great films showcased & it’s great to have the presence of senior members of the film industry supporting Himalayan Film Festival."

Union Minister @ianuragthakur lights the lamp to inaugurate the first edition of The #HimalayanFilmFestival in Leh



'Shershaah' screening at the Himalayan Festival.

Shershaah captured the emotions and patriotism of many Indians. This Sidharth Malhotra-starrer will be the opening feature film of the Himalayan Festival. Based on the real story of Param Vir Chakra recipient Capt Vikram Batra, starring movie stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan. The team of the film will also be reportedly present at the opening ceremony of the festival. The films will be screened at the Sindhu Sanskriti Auditorium in Leh.

