'Ruthless Quarantine, Humane Heart': Assam's Himanta 'smiling' Despite 1200 Covid Cases

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the Republic TV's 'Sunday Debate' explained about the decision of lifting the lockdown despite cases rising cases in the state. Arnab pointed out that the cases in Assam have risen by four times in the past one week from 256 to over a 1000 cases now, to which the NEDA Convenor provided reasons for why he was 'smiling'.

'Only 20 cases are detected from society'

Himanta said, "When we go by pure statistics, it always gives a different picture. Coming back to the situation of Assam, you will be very pleased to know that there are hardly only 20 cases which we have detected from society. Rest all 1200 cases are from institutional quarantine or home quarantine. Whenever people come back from Assam, we keep them either in institutional or home quarantine."

He added, "We test them and our testing capacity has gone up to 10,000 per day and depending on symptomatic or asymptomatic, we give them medical care. So if you think like that, we have no cases beyond the quarantine centres."

The Assam Minister further said that people are wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and the state government have sent doctors to 23,000 villages. "In the community surveillance programme, we detected 40,000 fever cases but there are no COVID cases. We state government are of the firm view that if we manage state quarantine properly, and people cooperate in it, even at 1,200 cases, I am smiling because I know my team is managing very well."

'Assam is maintaining a ruthless quarantine...'

"Absolutely there is no problem because Assam is maintaining a ruthless quarantine with a humane heart. We are providing food, we are paying hotel fares. Now the reality is, no need revenue to bear these expenses, there is a need for economy and the lifting of the lockdown," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

#UnlockIndiaDebate | If you have to manage 2.5 lakh quarantine cases, you need revenue. State govt is of firm view that containment with ruthless quarantine is the way forward: @himantabiswa, Assam Health Minister pic.twitter.com/tm1xEgBdG7 — Republic (@republic) May 31, 2020

The Assam Minister also said that the Central government hasn't taken the decisions unilaterally and PM Modi has taken suggestions from states, and most of the suggestions from Assam government have been accepted. He added that he has been at all of PM's video-conferences. "On record also Ashok Gehlot has repeatedly praised the Prime Minister, so Rahul Gandhi is an aberration to Indian political system," Sarma said.

READ | Thundershowers forecast till June 5, Karnataka CM acts quick as Monsoon lands in Bengaluru

READ | Ranvir Shorey slams 'Left-Congressi ecosystem' for deriding 'every good move' of PM Modi

#UnlockIndiaDebate | I've been at all of PM's video-conferences. On record also Ashok Gehlot has repeatedly praised the Prime Minister, so Rahul Gandhi is an aberration to Indian political system: @himantabiswa, Assam Health Minister & NEDA Convenor pic.twitter.com/GsyRKCYNsb — Republic (@republic) May 31, 2020

READ | 'Unlock 1' the biggest feature of Covid Lockdown 5.0: All you need to know in 13 points

READ | Adidas shares Nike's 'Don't Do It' video backing George Floyd protests; gets lovely reply