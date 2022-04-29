Himanta Biswa Sarma Explains Significance Of Jarong Bag He Sported During PM Modi's Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam was noted for more reasons than one. From industrialist Ratan Tata's address at the inauguration of Tata Group-aided cancer hospitals in the state to PM Modi's acknowledgement of the AFSPA revocation at the Rally for 'Peace, Unity and Development' in Diphu. In addition, the internet was quick to spot Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's authentic style while he sported a local-made cloth bag which is known as jarong.

Taking to Twitter, CM Himanta Sarma replied to a netizen's query about the bag and advanced the ongoing motto of the 'Made in India' initiative- 'vocal for local'. This denotes the objective of the BJP-led Cente that has encouraged the skill and market of homegrown products and small-scale enterprises.

"It's called 'Jarong', a traditional handmade bag carried by enterprising people of Karbi Anglong when they visit nearby markets. The fabric is woven with locally-grown cotton. It’s not only fashionable but also very sturdy," the Assam Chief Minister shared.

"Do get one for yourself!" he didn't forget to mention.

PM Modi in Assam

During the Rally for 'Peace, Unity and Development', PM Modi lauded the Centre's removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from three northeastern states and said the revocation was ordered with the objective of curbing violence in the region. "Our government removed AFSPA from Tripura and Meghalaya while the previous governments kept on extending it. We have also removed it from many districts of Assam," said PM Modi.

Further, Ratan Tata and PM Modi inaugurated seven state-of-the-art Cancer Centres and laid the foundation stone for seven new such centres in Dibrugarh city of Assam. At the event, Ratan Tata lauded PM Modi's leadership for according to Assam the recognition it deserved. The business mogul further said that fold of events across Assam was a "culmination of PM Modi's advanced thinking."

PM Modi mentioned border issues in the northeast region and affirmed, “With the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (everybody's company will help in everybody's growth), the solution to border-related issues is being sought today. The recent agreement reached between Assam and Meghalaya will encourage others also.