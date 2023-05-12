Himanta Biswa Sarma Govt Mulls Ban On Polygamy In Assam, Forms 4-member Expert Committee

Days after the Assam government decided to move forward towards the ban on polygamy in the northeastern state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that a four-member expert committee has been constituted to examine whether the state legislature was empowered to prohibit polygamy, which allows a person to have more than one spouse. Notably, the four-member panel has been given a time period of 60 days to submit its report.

Announcing the decision on Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister wrote, “Following my announcement to form an expert committee to examine the legislative competence of state legislature to enact a law to end polygamy, the state government has constituted the committee on May 12.”

The committee comprises the following members:

Justice (Retired) Smt. Rumi Phookan as Chairperson Sri Debajit Saikia, Advocate General, Assam-Member Sri Nalin Kohli, Additional Advocate General, Assam - Member Sri Nekibur Zaman, Advocate

Assam moves forward towards polygamy ban

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 9 announced that the Assam government has decided to form an expert committee regarding the power of state legislature to impose a ban on the practice of polygamy in the state. Sarma further stated that the committee will also examine the provisions of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937 read with Article 25 of the Constitution of India -- the directive principle of state policy.

According to sources, the panel will have extensive discussions with all stakeholders, including legal experts, regarding the matter in order to arrive at a well-informed decision.

The Chief Minister also clarified that the state government’s move should not be confused with the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and said, “We are not going UCC for which a national consensus is required, and the Centre will take decisions regarding it.”

Earlier, in a massive crackdown on child marriages across the state, the Assam government launched an operation on February 4 against groups involved in child marriages to rescue young girls. Despite of the huge outcry o the government’s action, Sarma said that the state would continue its crackdown on child marriage.

So far, more than 2000 people had already been detained in the cases regarding the ongoing child marriages across the state of Assam.