Last Updated:

Himanta Biswa Sarma Makes Big Proclamation On North-East As He Takes Over As Assam's CM

Newly sworn-in CM Himanta on Monday expressed his gratitude towards the people of Assam and leaders of the BJP and talked about the main challenge-COVID-19.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Assam

ANI


After taking oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed his gratitude towards the people of Assam and the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and sought their blessings in the new journey. Lauding the efforts taken towards development by Sarbananda Sonowal in the State and Narendra Modi at the Centre, he pointed out that he will follow their footsteps, and bring about a 'new dawn' in Assam.  

He also took the opportunity to address issues of the State, among which the most important was the COVID-19 situation in Assam. Describing it as 'alarming', the newly sworn-in CM asserted, "We have seen that our daily cases have crossed almost 5000. Tomorrow when we meet for the first time in the cabinet, we'll discuss the COVID situation from all perspectives & we'll take all measures required to contain COVID outbreak." Having said that, he added, "Until & unless COVID situation in Assam is controlled, the situation in the northeast will never come under control. We've our responsibility towards our citizens & entire northeast. "

Himanta takes oath as 15th Assam CM

Ushering his maiden term as Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, took oath as the state's 15th Chief Minister along with 12 other cabinet ministers. Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered Sarma's oath ceremony at Guwahati's Sankardev Kalakshetra Auditorium in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda, ex-CM Sarbananda Sonowal, and other Northeastern states' CMs like Meghalaya's Conrad Sanga, Tripura's Biplab Deb, Manipur's Biren Singh, and Nagaland's Neiphiu Rio. Sarma visited the Doul Gobinda Temple and Kamakhya Temple ahead of the oath ceremony.

READ | Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates Himanta Biswa Sarma; affirms faith in Assam CM-elect

Soon after the oath, PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Sarma and expressed confidence in the new team. The Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to Himanta Biswa Sarma and the other ministers. I am confident that they will add momentum to the development of Assam and fulfill the dreams of the people in the state."

READ | Assam: BJP’s Ranjeet Dass, AGP’s Atul Bora to be part of Himanta's cabinet say sources

The PM also appreciated former CM Sarbananda Sonowal for his contributions to the state. Appreciating the outgoing CM, he wrote,  "My valued colleague Sarbananda Sonowal Ji was at the helm of a pro-people and pro-development administration over the last five years. His contribution towards Assam’s progress and strengthening the party in the state is immense."

READ | Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as 15th Assam CM; 12 other cabinet ministers sworn-in

Assam Assembly Elections 2021

In Assam, the three-phased assembly elections, saw a major contest between the BJP and Congress, with both the parties playing on the CAA and NRC cards. While the BJP  pledged to protect genuine Indian citizens and detect illegal 'infiltrators', Congress guaranteed law against CAA.  As per the Election Commission,  results of which were declared on May 2 with the BJP and its allies -- AGP and UPPL -- winning with 60 and 15 seats respectively. On the other hand, the Congress-led Mahajot alliance won just 50 seats.

READ | PM Modi congratulates Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath as 15th CM of Assam

BJP, which has not decided upon its chief ministerial candidate, held a series of meetings in which it was decided that Sarma would succeed former CM Sarbananda Sonowal. The decision marked the end of the long wait of the 52-year old, who had been chosen as the CM candidate in 2016, but considering his newness to the arena, was replaced. In the years that followed, he proved his might, so much so that he began being considered as the driving force behind the BJP retaining its power in Assam in particular and Northeast in general. 

(Credit-ANI)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND