Himanta Biswa Sarma Makes Big Proclamation On North-East As He Takes Over As Assam's CM

After taking oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed his gratitude towards the people of Assam and the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and sought their blessings in the new journey. Lauding the efforts taken towards development by Sarbananda Sonowal in the State and Narendra Modi at the Centre, he pointed out that he will follow their footsteps, and bring about a 'new dawn' in Assam.

He also took the opportunity to address issues of the State, among which the most important was the COVID-19 situation in Assam. Describing it as 'alarming', the newly sworn-in CM asserted, "We have seen that our daily cases have crossed almost 5000. Tomorrow when we meet for the first time in the cabinet, we'll discuss the COVID situation from all perspectives & we'll take all measures required to contain COVID outbreak." Having said that, he added, "Until & unless COVID situation in Assam is controlled, the situation in the northeast will never come under control. We've our responsibility towards our citizens & entire northeast. "

Himanta takes oath as 15th Assam CM

Ushering his maiden term as Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, took oath as the state's 15th Chief Minister along with 12 other cabinet ministers. Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered Sarma's oath ceremony at Guwahati's Sankardev Kalakshetra Auditorium in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda, ex-CM Sarbananda Sonowal, and other Northeastern states' CMs like Meghalaya's Conrad Sanga, Tripura's Biplab Deb, Manipur's Biren Singh, and Nagaland's Neiphiu Rio. Sarma visited the Doul Gobinda Temple and Kamakhya Temple ahead of the oath ceremony.

Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam. He is being administered the oath by Governor Jagdish Mukhi. BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders present at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/1bZQVPlWsd — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

Soon after the oath, PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Sarma and expressed confidence in the new team. The Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to Himanta Biswa Sarma and the other ministers. I am confident that they will add momentum to the development of Assam and fulfill the dreams of the people in the state."

Congratulations to @himantabiswa Ji and the other Ministers who took oath today. I am confident this team will add momentum to the development journey of Assam and fulfil aspirations of the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2021

The PM also appreciated former CM Sarbananda Sonowal for his contributions to the state. Appreciating the outgoing CM, he wrote, "My valued colleague Sarbananda Sonowal Ji was at the helm of a pro-people and pro-development administration over the last five years. His contribution towards Assam’s progress and strengthening the party in the state is immense."

My valued colleague @sarbanandsonwal Ji was at the helm of a pro-people and pro-development administration over the last five years. His contribution towards Assam’s progress and strengthening the party in the state is immense. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2021

Assam Assembly Elections 2021

In Assam, the three-phased assembly elections, saw a major contest between the BJP and Congress, with both the parties playing on the CAA and NRC cards. While the BJP pledged to protect genuine Indian citizens and detect illegal 'infiltrators', Congress guaranteed law against CAA. As per the Election Commission, results of which were declared on May 2 with the BJP and its allies -- AGP and UPPL -- winning with 60 and 15 seats respectively. On the other hand, the Congress-led Mahajot alliance won just 50 seats.

BJP, which has not decided upon its chief ministerial candidate, held a series of meetings in which it was decided that Sarma would succeed former CM Sarbananda Sonowal. The decision marked the end of the long wait of the 52-year old, who had been chosen as the CM candidate in 2016, but considering his newness to the arena, was replaced. In the years that followed, he proved his might, so much so that he began being considered as the driving force behind the BJP retaining its power in Assam in particular and Northeast in general.

(Credit-ANI)