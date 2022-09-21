Assam CM Himanta Meets Mizoram's Zoramthanga; Will Form Panel To Resolve Border Dispute

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga in the national capital to find a solution to the decades-long border dispute between the two states. This meeting comes after ministers of the Assam government -- Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal -- visited Mizoram in August to hold talks over inter-state border issues with officials from Mizoram. Both Sarma and Zoramthanga took a review of the previously held meeting between the minister of Assam and Mizoram and expressed their satisfaction regarding the progress of the cause. He also informed that a regional committe will be formed to resolve the border problem.

"Today we met and took a review of the meeting that was held between the Ministers of Assam and Mizoram and we express our satisfaction regarding the progress of the cause", CM Sarma said. "We are in the process to forming regional committe to discuss and resolve the border problem," he added.

It is to mention that the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram has been in existence for decades since the states follow separate demarcation rules introduced during different timelines.

Mizoram follows the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) which was introduced in 1875, which covers vast stretches of the area claimed by Assam. While the Assam government follows the 1933 demarcation rule which dismisses territorial claims by Mizoram. Three Mizoram districts-- Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit -- share a 164.6-km long boundary with Assam's Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar districts and several allegations of land encroachment have been levelled by both sides.

During the August meeting, Zoramthanga had said that the dispute "can't be resolved overnight or at one time", but measures should be taken to find solutions.

Assam's border disputes in the north-east

Apart from Mizoram, Assam is also embroiled in border disputes with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804.1 km long border and the latter had complained that several forested tracts in the plans, which traditionally belonged to hill tribal chiefs and communities, were unilaterally transferred to Assam.

Meghalaya, on the other hand, with whom Assam shares a 733 km boundary, is at loggerheads with the latter over six areas including Tarabari (4.69 sq km), Gizang (13.53 sq km), Hahim (3.51 sq km), Boklapara (1.57 sq km), Khanapara-Pilangkata (2.29 sq km) and Ratacherra (11.20 sq km).