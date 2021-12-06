Himanta Biswa Sarma Summoned To Delhi As Tensions Rise Post Civilian Deaths In Nagaland

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was asked by the Centre on Monday to report to New Delhi, amid rising tensions in Nagaland’s Mon district over the recent civilian killings.

This comes amid demands being raised by north-eastern states for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in view of the civilian killings in Nagaland.

Demands of AFSPA repeal increase after Nagaland civilian killings

On Monday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urged the Centre to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958, calling it a 'draconian act'.

"There are a lot of issues in the Northeast that need to be addressed, from insurgency to national security, but there are many ways to address them. The Armed Forces Special Power Act is definitely not the way. Our stand against AFSPA is very clear since our late leader PA Sangma's time," the Meghalaya CM said in a video message. "AFSPA had been counterproductive for the Northeast. We want AFSPA to be repealed. I urge the Government of India to repeal this draconian Act," he added.

Several villagers of Oting, Nagaland gathered with placards to wait for the mortal remains of the 14 civilians who were mistakenly killed by security forces. They also demanded the repealing of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958, from the state.

15, including Army official, killed in Nagaland

In a terrifying incident, the Indian Army killed workers of a coal mine, mistaking them for militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) group. The anti-insurgency operation by the Assam Rifles went amiss where six individuals were killed in an ambush in an area between the Tiru and Oting villages in Nagaland’s Mon district on Saturday.

After the incident, an angry mob of civilians reportedly vandalised the army outpost, set fire to some buildings and attacked the armed soldiers, after which the officers opened fire, killing seven others on Saturday evening. In the incident, a soldier succumbed to injuries in the violence on Saturday night, and another civilian died on Sunday afternoon raising the total death toll to 15.

Since then, a curfew has been placed in the Mon district. Nagaland citizens are anguished by the actions of the armed forces and have sought immediate action against the officials concerned.

The state government has launched a probe in the matter by forming ‘high-level’ SIT, with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing ‘deep regret’ on the tragedy. The Indian Army in a statement assured that the Army will inquire about the matter by conducting a court of inquiry at the highest level.

(Image: ANI)