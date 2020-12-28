Himanta Biswa Sarma Tables Bill To Repeal Provincialisation Of Madrassa In Assam Assembly

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that he is going to table the Bill to repeal the Provincialisation of Madrassa. Taking to Twitter, the State Education Minister said that once this Bill is passed, the practice of running Madrassa by the Government in Assam will come to an end. "The practice of running Madrassa was started by Muslim League government in pre-Independence Assam," Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

Assam to close govt-run Madrassa

This announcement by Sarma came after he on December 14 addressed a press conference, where he had said that the government-run Madrassa and Sanskrit tols (schools) in Assam will operate as any other general educational institute and a bill for the same will also be tabled during the winter session of the Assembly for the close of the existing two formats. Speaking about this decision to close government-run Madrassa in Assam, the Education Minister said that it is a historic step and it's aimed to secularise the entire educational system in the state.

Highlighting the details of the Bill which will be passed to repeal the Provincialisation of Madrassa, Sarma said that the State Madrassa Education Board will be dissolved from the date of declaration of results of examinations to be held for the 2021-22 academic year, and all records, bank accounts and staff will be transferred to the Board of Secondary Education of Assam.

Assuring that there will be no change in the service conditions of the staff till retirement, Sarma said that the state government will utilise the services of the staff of State madrassa Board. He also mentioned that there will not be any fresh admission to Maddrassa education institutions in courses prescribed by the State Madrassa Board from April 1, 2021. Students will be admitted to the institutes for pursuing courses of the state boards, the Minister added.

There are currently 189 high madrassas under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, while under the State Madrassa Board there are four Arabic Colleges, 141 title madrassas, 138 senior Madrassas and 230 pre-senior Madrassas.

