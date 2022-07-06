Himanta Govt Hands Indigenous Status To Assamese-speaking Muslim Community 'Khilonjia'

In a major development in Assam, around 40 lakh Assamese-speaking Muslims have been recognised as indigenous Assamese Muslims and a sub-group of the Assamese community in the state. On Tuesday, the state cabinet had taken the decision to grant them recognition.

The BJP-led Assam government now officially distinguishes the Assamese Muslims from the Bengali-speaking Muslims who have migrated from Bangladesh.

Speaking to the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Khilonjia Muslims (indigenous Muslims) have lived for 100 yrs in Assam. They were concerned about losing their indigenous identity after migrated Muslims came to state. That's why we declared them as indigenous Assamese Muslims. Other muslims are Assamese too and shouldn't worry."

It is important to note that Assam has the highest percentage of Muslims after Lakshadweep, and Jammu and Kashmir. Bengali-speaking Muslims are over 34% of the population of Muslims (as per 2011 Census) in the state.

On Tuesday, while addressing the press, state health minister Keshab Kumar Mahanta said that as per the decision taken in the cabinet meeting, indigenous status will be granted to five communities including Goria, Moriya, Deshi, Julah, and Syed.

"People from these five Muslim communities will be recognised as Assamese Muslim sub-groups or indigenous Assamese Muslims,” he added. Mahanta also informed that the decision will help to ensure the development of health, cultural identity, education, financial inclusion, skill development, and women empowerment in these communities.

This came after chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement last month where he asserted that his government would take necessary measures for the identification of indigenous minorities in the state, including Muslim communities.