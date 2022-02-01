Himanta launches project to dispose pending files in Assam secretariat

Guwahati, Feb 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the entire process of functioning of the state secretariat has to be overhauled to make it more efficient, transparent and quicker.

He urged the public to cooperate with the government in bringing about this change and wait patiently for their files to be disposed of within the timeframe stipulated for it.

Launching ‘Project Sadbhavana’ to dispose of all pending files in state secretariat, some lying unattended since 1990s, Sarma said the government is working towards being a responsive one, rooted in empathy and sympathy for the people.

He said, “There is a need for major disruption in the present functioning style of the secretariat. There has to be an overhaul of the entire system so that the government machinery can work more quickly and efficiently.” "We are working to make the government more responsive to the people and for it, the cooperation of officials is essential. The officials have to act as partners of the government,” Sarma said.

The CM said empathy and sympathy have been lost in bureaucratic red-tapism. “... We inherited a British bureaucratic system, but that has to be changed and replaced by one rooted in Indian values,” he added.

Sarma also said the ministers have an important role in making the project a success as they are the heads of their respective departments and must display leadership in ensuring quick disposal of files.

The chief minister also appealed to the public to be patient in getting their files settled through the project and said, “The people have to wait for their files to be disposed of. If their files are not settled after the deadline, then you tell us and we will take corrective measures.” He said the officials have to work with two things in mind – protection of government revenue and ensuring justice for the people.

Disposing files connected with people’s welfare activities, cleanliness within the premise and switching to e-files are the main objectives under this project, he added.

The chief minister added that similar initiatives to streamline the functioning of all government offices will also be undertaken in a phased manner.

He had held three rounds of interactive sessions with all officials of the state secretariat in January in the run-up to launching of the project and had threadbare discussions on its objectives.

As part of the project, a portal will be created and citizens can apply through that portal citing the file numbers and correspondence details.

Accordingly, the government will take steps for disposing of the files. Even without file numbers and correspondence details, the government will dispose of the files as per laid down procedures, the chief minister had said earlier.

While announcing the project on October 29 last year, Sarma had said that as per his estimates, "around one lakh files are pending at the secretariat and some may be lying there since the 90s".