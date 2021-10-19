Himanta Pays Tribute To Those Killed In Assam's First Anti-British Peasant Uprising In 1861

Nagaon, Oct 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday paid tributes to 39 farmers of Phulagri Dhewa who had sacrificed their lives for the motherland on the 160th anniversary of the first anti-British peasant uprising of Assam.

The day is observed as ‘Smriti Divas’ (memorial day) at Phulagari in Nagaon district.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, “Today marks the 160th anniversary of the first peasant uprising in Assam against the British Raj. I offer my humble tributes to the martyrs of Phulaguri Dhewa who had sacrificed their lives for the motherland.” The epitaph with the names of 39 peasants killed by the British army in 1861 for revolting against unlawful taxes imposed on poor farmers by the colonial rulers, was formally unveiled by Nagaon Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi.

I offer my humble tributes to the martyrs of Phulaguri Dhewa who had sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

The first Peasants Revolt in Brahmaputra Valley against British oppression and illegal taxes" was engraved on the epitaph.

On October 18, 1861, Lieutenant Colonel Singer was killed during a conflict between poor peasants and the British Army.

Two days later under the leadership of Commandant Major Kemble, the British Army had killed 39 peasants in an operation.