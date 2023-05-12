Himanta Sarma Govt’s Move To End Polygamy In Assam A ‘good Decision’, Says Congress Leader

In a surprise move, Congress MLA from Assam Abdur Rashid Mandal came in support of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s proposal to end polygamy in Assam. Speaking to news agency ANI, Abdur Rashid Mandal, MLA representing Goalpara West constituency in Goalpara district, said that he welcomes the decision taken by the Assam government. "Polygamy should be banned. The Assam government has taken a good decision and I welcome this," Abdur Rashid Mandal said. However, he stated the decision should not be implemented targeting a particular community.

‘We want to end polygamy’

"It is a good decision and we also want to end polygamy," Abdur Rashid Mandal said. Notably the Assam government on May 11 formed a four-member committee to explore the legislative competence of the state legislature to come up with a law to end Polygamy. The committee includes Justice (Retired) Rumi Phookan as Chairperson, Debajit Saikia, Advocate General, Assam, as Member, Nalin Kohli, Additional Advocate General, Assam, as Member; and Nekibur Zaman, Advocate.

Following my announcement to form an expert committee to examine the legislative competence of state legislature to enact a law to end polygamy, the state government has constituted the committee today. The committee comprises the following members:



The Assam Chief Minister stated that there is no intention to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) but instead wants to bring an end to Polygamy in Assam by enacting a state act. The objective of the committee will be to examine the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937, and also engage in broad deliberations with legal experts and the relevant stakeholders to finalise a decision to end Polygamy.

Earlier in February 2022, the Assam government, in a massive crackdown on child marriages across the state, launched an operation against groups involved in child marriages to rescue young girls. Despite a massive controversy over the government’s action, CM Sarma said that the state would continue its crackdown on child marriage.

As a part of the exercise against child marriages in the state of Assam, more than 2000 people have been detained.