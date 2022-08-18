Himanta Sarma-led Assam Govt Orders All Schools To Display Teachers' Photos In Classrooms

The Assam government on August 18 asked all High Schools, Higher Secondary Schools and Senior Secondary Schools in the state to display photographs of all the teachers in classrooms, reported news agency ANI. The Director of Secondary Education in Assam, Mamata Hojai issued the order to the institutional heads of all the secondary schools in the state.

An order dated August 17 has directed all the inspectors of schools to issue an instruction to all the heads of institutions under their jurisdiction to display photographs of all the teachers in sturdy, good-quality frames in the classrooms. "The order will be applicable in all high schools, higher secondary schools, and senior secondary schools," ANI quoted the Director of Secondary Education in Assam.

The decision has been made to bring more transparency between the teachers and the parents. This is being done in order to make parents or the guardians of the child become familiar with the teacher in case they want to discuss issues regarding their child. They can’t do that unless they know the teachers properly.

“Our main purpose is to give quality education to the school students. Children may have some issues regarding academics, if guardians want to consult the teacher, they don’t know each other and therefore the conversation between them becomes difficult. That’s why we have asked all the institutional heads to display the photographs of the teachers in the classrooms,” ANI quoted Hojai as saying.

Assam government's decisions in Education sector

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government in recent times has taken many decisions pertaining to the Education sector of the state. Last month, the state government directed the school education department to introduce English as a medium of instruction for science and mathematics subjects for Classes 6 to 12.

In July this year, the government also appointed 280 specially-abled candidates as teachers in various districts of the state.

Image: ANI