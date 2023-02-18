Himanta Sarma Pledges To End Child Marriage In Assam By 2026; Buttresses Point With Data

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, February 17, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government would bring about an end to Child Marriage in the state by 2026. On Twitter, CM Sarma had defined Child Marriage as a 'social scourge' and expressed the Cabinet's commitment to fight it, underling that both the accused and the perpetrators are being arrested. CM Himanta Sarma cleared that the arrests were being made without verification of religious affiliations.

Through an infographic, CM Sarma conveyed that since the beginning of the drive against the social evil on February 3, 4,235 cases have been registered. There are 6,707 persons accused, of which 3,047 (2,954 males and 93 females) have been arrested. A total of 2,587 are in judicial custody while 56 are in the custody of the police.

The Assam CM wrote on Twitter, "The Hon Courts are apprised of the details and out of the 3,047 arrests only 251 (8.23%) have been granted bail."

Earlier in the day, claiming that the Assam government’s fortnight-long crackdown on child marriage had a “positive” impact in the state, CM Sarma had said that several families had cancelled scheduled weddings of underaged people as a fallout of the ongoing drive. The Assam CM had also claimed that the government was getting the full support of religious leaders as well as the public in combating the illegal practice.