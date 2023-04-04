Himanta Sarma Schools Twitter Troll With Humble Reply; Netizens Hail Assam CM

A twitter user shared a video of Himanta Biswa Sarma in which he is noting his experience in a visitor’s book. He tried to troll the Assamese CM by stating that he is unable to write a single sentence in a guest book without copying.

Presenting the CM of Assam who can't even write a paragraph in a visitor's book without copying 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MHvoRAGDH1 April 4, 2023

Replying to the troll, the Assamese CM Himanta stated that he went to an Assamese medium school and he is trying his best to learn Hindi and English. He also admitted that he is not very fluent in English & Hindi and is not ashamed of admitting the same.

I went to an Assamese medium school and am trying my best to learn Hindi and English in my own humble way. I must admit that I do not know English and Hindi very well, and I have no hesitation in admitting it. https://t.co/DgeVCvqwfg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 4, 2023

After Himanta's reply to the troll, many Twitter users praised the simplicity of Himanta that he accepted his flaw and is learning to improve himself.

One Twitter user said that the country needs more honest leaders like him. "Your respect has grown in my heart today," he wrote

More power to you @himantabiswa . Nation need more honest leader like you. Respect for you has increased in my heart today. — Manoj Singh™ (@ManojSDabas) April 4, 2023

Another Twitter user wrote, "In addition to being fearless, Himanta is also quite modest. May Sri Sri Radha Govind ji shower you with their most generous blessings. We are all doomed as a civilisation until we Indians be proud of our home tongue and speak to one another in Indian languages rather than in a foreign language."

You are not only brave, but very humble too. May Sri Sri Radha Govind ji bestow Their choicest blessings upon you. Unless we Indians are proud of our own mother tounge, and we converse with each other in Indian languages, rather than conversing in a foreign language, we all as a… — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) April 4, 2023

Another Twitterati stated that it is Himanta's humbleness that he replied to baseless Tweets.

That's your humbleness you replied to baseless tweets!🙏❤️ — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) April 4, 2023

Another one replied to Himanta by stating, "Those who are useless lack knowledge and are mindless. Ignore them, you're the best for Assam."