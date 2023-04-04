Last Updated:

Himanta Sarma Schools Twitter Troll With Humble Reply; Netizens Hail Assam CM

The Assamese CM was the target of a trolling tweet that claimed he was unable to write even a single sentence in a guest book without copying.

Piyush Gupta
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Image: PTI


A twitter user shared a video of Himanta Biswa Sarma in which he is noting his experience in a visitor’s book. He tried to troll the Assamese CM by stating that he is unable to write a single sentence in a guest book without copying.

Replying to the troll, the Assamese CM Himanta stated that he went to an Assamese medium school and he is trying his best to learn Hindi and English. He also admitted that he is not very fluent in English & Hindi and is not ashamed of admitting the same. 

After Himanta's reply to the troll, many Twitter users praised the simplicity of Himanta that he accepted his flaw and is learning to improve himself.

One Twitter user said that the country needs more honest leaders like him. "Your respect has grown in my heart today," he wrote

Another Twitter user wrote, "In addition to being fearless, Himanta is also quite modest. May Sri Sri Radha Govind ji shower you with their most generous blessings. We are all doomed as a civilisation until we Indians be proud of our home tongue and speak to one another in Indian languages rather than in a foreign language."

Another Twitterati stated that it is Himanta's humbleness that he replied to baseless Tweets.

Another one replied to Himanta by stating, "Those who are useless lack knowledge and are mindless. Ignore them, you're the best for Assam."

