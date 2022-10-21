Himanta Sarma Takes On Owaisi Again, Responds To 'anti-minority' Charge

At the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lambasted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for alleging that Sarma is 'anti-minority', further countering that Owaisi too is 'anti-Hindu'.

When Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami asked the Assam CM about Asaduddin Owaisi, calling Sarma 'anti-Muslim and anti-minority', the latter responded by stating, "I'll say he is anti-Hindu. If he can say I am anti-muslim, then he is anti-Hindu. There should be a counter to such allegations. Then people will actually start speaking about who is for India and who is against India."

This comment comes around a month after Sarma had lashed out at Owaisi in the Republic Bharat Summit, stating that Muslims belong to India and are not the property of the AIMIM chief. Sarma had asked, "Is Owaisi a spokesperson for Muslims? I am the Chief Minister of Assam and I will speak for everyone."

"Owaisi thinks that he speaks for Muslims. I also speak for them. Let there be a vote on whom Muslims consider their true representative. They don't believe in you because your party doesn't have a pan-India presence," he added. Sarma also said that 'Muslims are not Owaisi's property' and insisted that they 'belong to India'.

'Don't criticise India's growth in the name of criticising Modi'

Earlier today, speaking to the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Our country is going through an interesting phase. There are some inside the country who want to see India as a weak country. Even in media, one part of the media advocates the cause of India, nationalism and bharatiyata everywhere. But there is another section of media which believes that covering China is more important than covering the sacrifices of the Indian Army."

He added, "Some constantly oppose India's growth as a world power. I don't think somebody has voted media to be the voice of opposition. Part of the media is opposing the country in the name of opposing the PM. Nobody decides if the media has to play the role of opposing. Today the country has banned the PFI."

"Everybody knows PFI harms and should have been banned earlier. Indian media should be with the country. Don't criticise India's growth story in the name of criticising Modi. Don't question the Rafale deal. In this world, people can't be neutral. For the next 20 years, if we support India, then India could be a superpower. We have to support the cause of India. "

"To be transparent, should Government call everyone and divulge defence secrets? You criticise BJP, fine, don't criticise Bharat. You can not indirectly side with China when there is a Doklam," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also asserted.