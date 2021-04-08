Himanta Says 'no Lockdown In Assam'; Omar Questions Vaccine Shortage; Punjab Lists Demands

Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that there is not going to be any lockdown or night curfew in the state. This comes two days after the third and final phase of Assembly Elections in Assam.

Sarma was quoted saying, "There is no possibility of lockdown or night curfew in Assam. I request everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms. There is no need to panic but we should remain alert."

He added, "We aim to conduct at least 1 lakh COVID-19 tests in the next 7 days so that Bihu can be celebrated; we will also issue SOPs for Bihu celebration."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday had also announced that there is no plan of lockdown in the state. However, a weekend lockdown has been ordered in urban areas.

Meanwhile, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crucial meeting with the Chief Ministers over the COVID situation on April 8 at 6:30 PM, the Punjab government has decided to raise two demands during the meet,

Demand to lift the age bar for vaccination as all the groups will be allowed for taking vaccination jabs

Another demand will be raised to allot more vaccination to reach out to maximum people

Omar Abdullah, on the other hand, slammed the Centre for the shortage of COVID vaccines in the country, and said, "It’s safe to say the COVID vaccine shortage is not a figment of the Maharashtra government’s imagination. It’s real, it’s serious & it won’t be resolved by a war of words between people in responsible positions." His response was to the Health Minister calling out states like Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh for deflecting blame from their own Covid vaccine drives' shortcomings.

COVID-19 Cases In India

India reports 1,26,789 new COVID19 cases 59,258 discharges, and 685 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,29,28,574

Total recoveries: 1,18,51,393

Active cases: 9,10,319

Death toll: 1,66,862

Total vaccination: 9,01,98,673

Image : PTI