Hindenburg Row Fails To Dent Adani Group; Israel Ambassador Makes Statement In Support

The Hindenburg row clearly failed to dent the reputation of the Adani Group across the world after Israel showcased their support to the Group. The Israel Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Wednesday, February 22, supported the Indian Businessman Gautam Adani-led company by stating that 'Adani Group paid the full cost of Haifa port’ and has the potential to make the Haifa Port the port it needs to be.

“It was a very important move from the point of view of Israel because Haifa Port is our strategic asset. Adani Group can potentially make Haifa Port the port it needs to be. This could lead to increased trade between Israel and India,” Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon said.

Addressing the media, Gilon added, “The port will be working very well under the Adani Group and this will be in the interest of the two countries. This is the core business of Adani Group and they are also looking for more projects in Israel. I hope they succeed in getting the projects.”

#BREAKING | Hindenburg row fails to dent Adani as Israel Ambassador makes statement in the support of Adani group, says 'Adani paid full cost of Haifa port.'#AdaniHindenburgRow #HaifaPort #IsraelAmbassador #AdaniGroup pic.twitter.com/UXsEB99Lz0 — Republic (@republic) February 22, 2023

‘Enormous milestone’: Israeli PM Netanyahu

Terming the development an “enormous milestone”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the move will “significantly improve connectivity between India and Israel in many ways.” The Prime Minister’s statement came after the Adani Group acquired Israel’s port of Haifa for USD 1.2 billion.

“I think this is an enormous milestone. Over 100 years ago, and during World War I, it was the brave Indian soldiers who helped liberate the city of Haifa. And today, it's very robust Indian investors who are helping to liberate the port of Haifa,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Adani Group invests in Israel

Earlier in February, when Industrialist Gautam Adani announced the withdrawal of its fully subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO), the Adani Group acquired the strategic Israeli port of Haifa for USD 1.2 billion.

The deal to takeover Haifa Port was signed by the Adani Group when the business was rocked by fraud allegations levelled by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research. However, the Group maintained that the accusations on it was to malign the company's image in public.