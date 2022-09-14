Last Updated:

Hindi Diwas 2022: History, Significance And Everything You Need To Know About This Day

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2022, take note of the significance of the day and how you can celebrate the day with your friends and family. read on.

Hindi Diwas

India celebrates Hindi Diwas every year on 14 September to commemorate the adoption of the Hindi language as one of the official languages of the nation. The day is dedicated to the Hindi language and its rich literature and even marks the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Simha,  an acclaimed Indian scholar, historian and writer,  who played a significant role in getting the language its due credit. Various events are conducted all over the country to celebrate the day and the language.

Hindi Diwas: History & Significance 

Hindi Diwas is being celebrated in the country every year from the time the Constituent Assembly accepted Hindi as the official language on September 14, 1949. Following this, India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru announced the day to be celebrated as Hindi Diwas every year. On this day, numerous government workers are honoured with Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar awards for their special contribution to the promotion of the language. Many educational institutes also organise essays and recitation competitions along with other literary and cultural programs to encourage students to take part and celebrate the language. 

Hindi Diwas 2022: Images, poems, wishes to share with friends and family 

हिन्दुस्तान की है शान हिन्‍दी

हर हिन्दुस्तानी की है पहचान हिन्‍दी

एकता की अनुपम परम्परा है हिन्‍दी

हर दिल का अरमान है हिन्‍दी

हिन्‍दी दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!!

हाथ में तुम्हारे देश की शान

हिन्‍दी अपनाकर तुम बनो महान

हिन्‍दी दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!!

 

हिन्‍दी है तो हैं हम

बिन हिन्दी क्या हैं हम

हिन्दी से बढ़ती देश की शान

इससे ही होगा हमारा समान

हिन्‍दी दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!!

 

हिन्दी का सम्मान

देश का सम्मान है।

हमारी स्वतंत्रता वहां है,

हमारी राष्ट्र भाषा जहां है।

 

निज भाषा का नहीं गर्व जिसे, क्या प्रेम देश से होगा उसे। वही वीर देश का प्यारा है, हिन्दी ही जिसका नारा है। हैप्पी हिंदी दिवस।

हिन्दी को आगे बढ़ाना है, उन्नति की राह ले जाना है। केवल इक दिन ही नहीं हमने, नित हिन्दी दिवस मनाना है। हिंदी दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई

 

First Published:
