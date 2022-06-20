Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi put to rest the language debate in India, a fresh controversy pertaining to the same erupted in Karnataka. Just ahead of PM Modi's visit to the southern state on Monday, a number of posters welcoming him were smeared with black plaint in Bengaluru. The posters, put up by BJP, were printed in Hindi, to which pro-Kannada activists took strong objection. In the video regarding the incident currently doing rounds on social media, activists were seen using spray paint to cover the Hindi text welcoming PM Modi to the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister would be embarking on a two-day visit to Karnataka starting Monday to partake in a host of events, including leading the International Yoga Day. He will lay the foundation stone for various railways and National Highway Authority of India-related programs. He is also expected to address a public meeting in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

National language debate

A large-scale war on language had broken in the country earlier this year after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to regional languages. Shah, who is the chairman of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, also told members that 70% of the agenda of the Union cabinet was now prepared in Hindi.

The statement had triggered a row, with the opposition calling it an assault on India’s pluralism and accusing BJP of imposing Hindi on all states. Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy went on to make a shocking analogy, saying that only hawkers like pani puri sellers speak in Hindi.

Earlier month, while addressing party members in Jaipur, PM Modi said that language diversity is the pride of the country, however, attempts are being made to spark controversies surrounding it. He clarified that BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and considers them worth worshipping.

“In the past few days, we have seen that attempts are being made to spark controversies on the basis of languages. The Bharatiya Janata Party sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and considers them worth worshipping… It is a link to the country’s better future,” said Modi.

Noting that the National Education Policy (NEP) has given importance to all regional languages, he said, “This shows our commitment to regional languages."