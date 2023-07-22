Hindon Breaches Danger Mark, Citizens Leave Villages As Extreme Water Level Looms

Hindon River breached its danger mark (210.48) reaching 211.53 meters today, July 22, morning. The situation in Baghpat and Ghaziabad is worrisome as several villages and civilians living in low-lying areas have been evacuated. From farmers to residents all are facing the trouble caused by flood in the Hindon River, which last crossed the danger mark in 2019.

As the river is on spate, the situation in villages Mavikhurd, Mavikala, Mukari, Pura Mahadev, Balaini, Daulcha, and Ghatoli is very tense. In several other villages, the water from the Hindon River has reached the farms destroying crops in fields.

“Almost 20 villages are affected because of the flood in Hindon River. It happens every monsoon session but this time because of excessive rainfall the situation is Worrisome. The team of SDM, ADM, and Revenue Officers are doing an inspection by visiting the ground areas where villages are submerged in water. The villagers of 20 villages have been moved near to the city area in relief camps and also almost 10 houses in village Daulcha have got cracks. SDM Rural has made arrangements for the rescue and evacuation of the residents whose houses have developed cracks and are in bad condition. The Collector will take a decision about farmer crops, and we will write to the government for compensation for farmers who have lost their crops because of the flood,” said Jitendra Pratap Singh, District Magistrate (DM), Baghpat.

Residential areas near Hindon evacuated

In Ghaziabad, the area near the Hindon River i.e. Rahul Vihar and City Forest have 7 ft water logging in and around the area since Thursday (July 20). The road towards Hindon has been closed.

"The residential areas near Hindon River have been evacuated, and the society in Rahul Vihar is in a low-lying area therefore we couldn't take a risk. We met the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members in the area and told them to either shift to a relief camp or they could make arrangements on their own to shift to a safe location for a few days. Now many in the society have shifted themselves. Also, the City Forest Park which is called the Green Lung of Ghaziabad, has now been closed for visitors. It's been 2 days since the visitor entry is closed. As the entire city forest area is underwater, the authorities couldn't take risks because of the possibility of the presence of snakes and other reptiles. It's dangerous to go inside the park at this time when it is submerged. An 'Orange Alert' has been Issued by Ghaziabad Authorities,” said VK Srivastava, Ghaziabad ADM Finance speaking exclusively to Republic.

This is the first instance of massive flooding in Hindon since 1978 said Republic also spoke to Gaziabad Development Authority ( GDA) Horticulture Incharge Shashi Bharti, “Almost 12 villages have been affected near the Hindon River belt. Such a flood situation in Ghaziabad was last seen in 1978. Thereafter Hindon has never faced flood conditions, but this time the situation is different as the low-lying areas are completely submerged. Water through pumps is being flushed out but still, there is a lot of water and we have no way out for the flood water to be removed, until and unless it drains down in the Hindon River. The city forest is in a 150-acre area, which people from Ghaziabad and outsiders too visit on a daily basis, 80% of the city forest is submerged in the flood both inside and outside. Therefore we have closed the road 2 km before, to avoid traffic jam."