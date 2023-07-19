Hindon Water Level Goes Up, Noida DM Warns Of Possible Flooding, Issues Advisory

In view of rising water levels of the Hindon River, the Noida DM Manish Verma issued a precautionary advisory on Tuesday for the residents residing near the floodbanks and the low-lying areas. "We don't want to see again such a situation that happened after Yamuna overflowed on the roads of Delhi. This is a precautionary advisory as Hindon water level has recorded a rising trend as more rains are predicted at isolated places in Noida as per the IMD. We have also begun the process of evacuation of families and strays from the areas with risks. We have advised people to not stay close to the riverbank or around the low-lying areas. Two families who had constructed a small house in Greater Noida's Chotpur area were relocated by our teams."

The advisory issued on July 18 stated that even though the water level of the Hindon River hasn't gone up in the past 24 hours, people living in the nearby areas are instructed to not roam at the riverbank in the view of the forecast of rains by the IMD. Residents living in the localities - Gautam Budh Nagar including Kulsera, Jalpura, Sudhiana and several others - having a total population of nearly 50000 people are being advised to stay away from the riverbanks and not to swim in the rivers or take selfies and photos near its banks.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more rains for the next 72 hours. Many low-lying areas in Greater Noida's Tronica City were submerged after the water level crossed the 200.6 metres danger mark and reached 200.8 m at Okhla Barrage on July 13 causing a damage worth crore to the factory owners.