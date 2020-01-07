Hindu & Sikh Groups Protest At Pakistan High Commission Over Nankana Sahib Gurdwara Attack

Members of the Bajrang Dal, Durga Vahini workers, Sikh groups and other organisations on Tuesday protested outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi over the mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and the killing of a Sikh youth in Pakistan's Peshawar. A scuffle broke out between the protestors and security forces near the site, following which the police reportedly detained them. The protestors burnt an effigy of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Police detained protestors

Delhi: Scuffle broke out between Bajrang Dal,Durga Vahini workers and Security forces near Pakistan High Commission during protest against mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara on January 3. Police detained protesters pic.twitter.com/26hbgZskp1 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

Main accused arrested

The main accused in the recent incident of vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province has been arrested and charged with a non-bailable section of the stringent anti-terrorism act, a top official said on Monday. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is a site near Lahore where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born.

A violent mob had attacked the Gurdwara and pelted it with stones on Friday. A team of police had to intervene briskly to control the situation. The accused, identified as Imran, was arrested on Sunday for his role in the incident, Geo News reported.

India condemned the attack on Nankana Sahib

India has strongly condemned the incident of vandalism at the revered Gurdwara and called upon the Pakistan government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community there. On Saturday, January 4, Indian leaders cutting across party lines and various outfits condemned the mob attack on the historic Gurdwara, terming it as "cowardly" and "shameful".

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee, the top body which manages Sikh shrines in India, said it will send a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation and urged the Pakistan government to take stringent action against the culprits who attacked the gurdwara - one of the holiest sites in Sikhism.

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Friday rejected the media reports that the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was desecrated in a mob attack, saying the birthplace of the founder of Sikhism remains "untouched and undamaged" and the "claims of destruction" of one of the holiest Sikh shrines are "false".

(with PTI inputs)