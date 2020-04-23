Hindu College's Alumni Association Terms Attack On Arnab Goswami An Assault On Free Press

Condemning the attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami & Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami by Congress goons, Old Students Association (OSA) of Arnab's alma-mater Hindu College has released a statement and called it an assault on press freedom.

On Thursday, Ravi Burman, President of OSA Hindu College in the statement said that fundamental right to seek and disseminate information through an independent press is under attack. He called the attack an 'intimidation', adding that criticism & disagreement are part of public life. The statement added that public confidence must be restored by preventing such attacks in the future.

READ | Official Congress posts & photos with senior party netas betray Arnab Goswami's attackers

Here is the statement:

The Old Students Association, Hindu College condemns the attack on Its Alumnus & Senior Editor Arnab Goswami and his Journalist Wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami, as a direct assault on Freedom of the Press. The fundamental right to seek and disseminate information through an independent press is under attack.

An attack on Editors is an effort to intimidate the press, freedom of expression and the Media. A vibrant Democracy must ensure Press Freedom and not stifle it.

The four pillars of Democracy must complement rather than contradict one another to establish a just society. Criticism & Disagreement are part of Public Life and must always be welcomed, but attempting to harm someone physically is entirely an act of cowardice.

India would slide down the World Press Freedom Index if necessary steps are not taken to restore public confidence by preventing such attacks in future.

Ravi Burman

President OSA Hindu College

READ | Arnab Goswami attacked by Congress goons in Mumbai while driving back home

Arnab and Samyabrata attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Samyabrata Ray were driving back following his show, with Arnab driving their Toyota Corolla. Masked goons on a bike overtook and blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles along with abuses after taking a good hard look to identify him in the front seat.

READ | FIR filed after physical attack on Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami; details here

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned. They confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police attache who is an undersigned in the complaint that they had been sent by party higher-ups to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

READ | BJP chief JP Nadda shocked by attack on Arnab Goswami 'after Congress CMs' public threats'