Hindu Group Says Tipu Sultan's Bengaluru Palace Built On Temple Land; Seeks Survey Of Area

In yet another controversial temple-mosque row in Karanataka, the Right-wing group Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has demanded a survey at the palace of Tipu Sultan in Bengaluru, alleging that it was built on land encroached from a temple. This demand comes amid hearings on the issue of the Gyanvapi mosque survey.

Spokesperson of the Hindu outfit, Mohan Gowda said in a video message, “Several people in the past have said that behind the Tipu Sultan summer palace, it was all Kote Venkataramana Temple and this was illegally encroached by him (Sultan). There used to be a Sanskrit school here as well. This Hindu temple was illegally encroached and a survey must be carried out".

According to the Karnataka tourism department, Hyder Ali started the construction of the summer palace but was completed during Tipu Sultan’s reign in 1971.

While the Hindu outfit claim that Chikkadevaraja Wadeyar built the Venkatramana Swamy Temple in the 15th century.

VHP claims dargah in Karnataka’s Bidar was Basavanna temple

As the temple-mosque row continues in Karnataka, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has now claimed that a dargah in Basavakalyan in Karnataka’s Bidar district was actually a Basavanna temple.

Claiming that there is clear evidence that the dargah was historically a temple, the Hindu outfit has demanded that the government intervene in the dispute and grant justice to the followers of Basavanna.

Activists claim Jamia Masjid is Anjaneya temple in Karnataka

Earlier on May 16, a group of right-wing activists claimed that the Jamia Masjid in Karnataka's Mandya was originally an Anjaneya temple. Seeking permission to worship the Anjaneya idol in the mosque, the activists filed a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner.

According to the activists, there is historical proof to show that a temple existed at the site and later the mosque was built on the temple. Demanding the archaeological department to conduct an investigation into the matter, the activists have also sought permission to take bath in a pond situated in the premises of the mosque.

(Image: RepublicWorld/Shutterstock)