Hindu Groups Hail Court's Verdict On Gyanvapi Case; Says 'religious And Spiritual Matter'

After the Varanasi court dismissed the plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking their rights to worship on the Gyanvapi premises, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Alok Kumar hailed the court verdict. Alok Kumar said, "It is a major victory for Hindu groups of the nation as it is a religious and spiritual matter."

Speaking to Republic Media Network, VHP leader Alok Kumar said, “The Varanasi court today held that the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri temple plea is maintainable. Now, the court will examine the matter. We hope and look forward to victory. The law, the Justice, and the truth is with all Hindu groups."

“It is a religious and spiritual matter, therefore the decision should be accepted with calmness,” Alok Kumar added.

Meanwhile, president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Swami Chakrapani said, “As the Varanasi court today held that the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri temple plea is maintainable and rejected the plea of Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee, Lord Shiva devotees will get a sigh of relief. We have been fighting for this since 1984 and today our faith has been regenerated.”

On the other hand, Vishwa Hindu Parishad senior leader Jugal Kishore praised the district court verdict and said that it is a matter of glory for the Hindu side.

“I respect the court's verdict in the Gyanvapi case. The Muslim community wanted our plea to be rejected on the basis of the Places of Worship Act 1991, but it was always a Hindu temple. A Shivlinga of a single black stone was found earlier. We have full faith in the Law and Constitution of the country,” Jugal Kishore added.

Court Holds Plea For Worship As Maintainable

In a major victory, a Varanasi Court on September 12 dismissed a plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking their right to worship in the Gyanvapi mosque compound. District Judge AK Vishvesh delivered the verdict in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri dispute case and posted the matter to further hearing on September 22.

It is pertinent to mention that the trust which manages the Gyanvapi mosque had earlier contended that only the Waqf Board has the right to hear any matter that is related to the mosque. A survey report of May 14, 15, and 16 was submitted, in which the presence of a Shivling, Hindu symbols and a photograph of a deity was reported highlighted inside the Mosque premises. On May 20, the Supreme Court directed the transfer of the case to the court of the Varanasi District Judge.

