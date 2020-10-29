Hindu Jagran Sabha Calls For Nationwide Protest For Sadhvi, Demands Param Bir's Sacking

Shortly after Sadhvi Pragya shared harrowing details of her torture by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, the Hindu Jagran Sabha has announced a national protest, demanding the resignation of the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

"Finally the truth is out on Republic TV, Sadhvi Pragya has shared how Param Bir Singh made a fake case against her in the Malegaon Blasts case. She has shared how she was tortured and tormented and all the horrific things that were done to her. Such kind of a man does not deserve to stay in such a top post," said Sunil Mani Singh, National President of the Hindu Jagran Sabha.

"Hindu Jagran Sabha will sit on a nation-wide protest. We want to tell the PM and the President, that such kind of a man does not deserve this post. He must immediately tender his resignation. Republic TV brought forward this truth, is it a sin to show the truth? We should thank them, the entire nation stands with the channel," he added.

Sadhvi Pragya recounts horrific ordeal

Making massive revelations in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya alleged that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had tortured her horrifically and coerced her into accepting that she was involved in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. Revealing graphic details of the very worst torture, Sadhvi Pragya alleged that Param Bir Singh assaulted her in myriad shocking ways and also threatened her lawyer. The BJP MP asserted that the Mumbai Police Commissioner was part of a conspiracy that wanted to prove that she was a 'saffron terrorist'.

"They assaulted me with belts. He does not even deserve to be called a demon. He is a conspirator and giving him such a prestigious post might be a part of some conspiracy. Not only this, he used to abuse me and hit me mercilessly and when my lawyer would visit me, he would threaten him. There are so many things, I can't remember but I will surely pen down everything in the book that I am writing. I am speaking up now because, till the time he remains in Mumbai Police, justice will never be served," she said on Wednesday.

